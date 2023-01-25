The Healdton Bulldog Bash feature a pair of Garvin County foes in the finals Saturday night. The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers and Wynnewood Savages met for the second time this season in the championship battle and a battle it was.
In a game that went down to the wire, the Savages got four free throws from Derrick Fields in a 72-68 win.
Elmore City jumped out to an early lead behind the hot shooting of Noah Frazier. The senior had 17-points in the first quarter that including five 3-pointers as the Badgers grabbed a 26-15 lead.
Wynnewood fought back in the second quarter behind 12 points from Adam Fields. The Savages took a one-point lead late in the quarter but a Bruno Diaz 3-pointer late gave the Badgers a 35-34 lead at the break.
The Badgers were plagued with fouls in the first half as they committed 16 fouls compared to six by the Savages. WW went to the line 18 times in the half and connected on eight attempts. In contrast, Elmore City shot six free throws and hit two.
The final 16 minutes was a back-and-forth affair with the game being tied on several different occasions and their were several lead changes.
The foul trouble eventually got to the Badges as Caleby Lauderdale and Conner Pettifer both fouled out early in the second half. The final blow came late in the game when Frazier picked up his fifth foul.
Wynnewood had a two-point lead after Frazier fouled out but reverse layup by Ced Burch tied the game at 68. With time running down the Elmore defense looked like that had made a defensive stop.
The Savages were struggling to get off a shot in the final 10 seconds but a foul with .09 of a second left followed by a technical foul gave the Savages four attempts to win the game. D. Fields calmly stepped to the line and finalized the game with not one but all four free throws for four-point win.
Frazier lead all scorers with 37 points with seven 3-pointers. Gunner Teakell added 6, Caleby Lauderdale 5, Burch 4, Peltier 4 and Austin Brown 1. The Badgers will travel to Central to face the Broncos on Tuesday.
A. Fields led the Savages with 33 points. D. Fields added 18 including 8-of-8 from the line. Caden Knighten had 13, Julian Givens 6 and Donovan Pittman 3. Wynnewood will travel to Stratford on Tuesday for face the Bulldogs.
