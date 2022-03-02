The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers struggled to find the basket Saturday evening in a Class 4A regional consolation game with Chickasha at Tuttle.
The Lady Panthers only scored four points in the opening 16 minutes and trailed 22-4 at the break. PV outscored the Chicks in the second half but couldn’t get all the way back in a 39-29 loss, ending their season.
Chickasha got baskets from Leighanne Eaton and Brittney to open up a 5-0 lead and they never trailed in the contest. Harlee Jones hit the first basket of the game for Pauls Valley in the middle of the quarter and Sebriana Harper hit a shot just before the end of the first quarter cutting the Chickasha lead to 9-4.
Chickasha opened the second quarter with 13 straight points, five each by Serenity Golightly and Eaton for a 22-4 lead at the break.
The Chicks opened up the second half with a 8-3 run for their largest lead of the game at 30-7. Nunez who had the Lady Panthers only basket in the run started an 8-0 run for PV with a 3-pointer cutting the lead in half, 30-15. Chickasha hit a late basket pushing the lead up to 17 heading into the final quarter.
Harlee Jones had five points to start the fourth quarter in a 7-0 run as PV trimmed the lead to 10 with just over six minutes remaining. Chickasha responded with back-to-back 3-pointers in a 6-1 run pushing their advantage back out to 15.
Harper hit back-to-back baskets in a 6-0 run that cut the lead to nine with 90 seconds remaining. Chickasha scored a free throw in the final minute for a 10-point win.
Jones led all scorers with 11 points. Nunez added 8, Harper 6 and Isabella Gutierrez 4. Four different players Grissam, Eaton, Golightly and Crutchfield all scored 9 points for the Chicks.
