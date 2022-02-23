The Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course held its first Sunday afternoon scramble February 20th, 2022. Nineteen golfers were divided into five different teams for the 9 hole competition.
Nick Rennie, Cameron Bradley, Tony Hall and Evan Roberson won the 1st place team cash prize with a score of -6 under par.
Kenny Dennis, Josh Burgess and Garrett Andrews captured the 2nd place team cash prize.
Karston Rennie was the Closest-to-the Pin Winner on Hole #5.
Evan Roberson was the Closest-to-the Pin Winner on Hole # 8.
Howard Huey won the Senior Longest Drive Contest on Hole # 9.
Nick Long won the Longest Drive Contest on Hole # 6.
The P.V.M.G.C.would like to congratulate all winners and invite the public to attend our next Sunday afternoon scramble scheduled for 2/27th (weather permitting).
Registration is at 2:00pm with a shot-gun tee-off to follow at 2:30pm.
Entry Fees are $10 each (cash only- for prize payouts).
Discounted Weekend Green Fees and Cart Rental/Trail Fees for Non-Club Members are $15 more.
Contact the Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course Clubhouse @ (405) 238-7462 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.