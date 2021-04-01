The 18th ranked Elmore City-Pernell Badgers won their fifth game in six outings and their second straight defeating Dibble Tuesday night 10-0.
The Badgers improved to 14-6 on the season. They will have a big test this weekend in the Big Bats Classic in Hobart. ECP opens up the tournament tonight at 8 p.m. against the host school Hobart.
On Tuesday, Dalton Foster tossed a 3-hit shutout against the Demons. Foster didn't allow a run in four innings of work, walking three and striking out seven.
ECP only had four hits in the game but was able to take advantage of 11 walks in the game off Dibble pitchers Ott and Rimer.
Tyler Martin had two of the Badgers hits both double and he drove in three runs. Lathan Ferris and Davry Amaparno each had singles and both had an RBI. Brysen Airington had two RBIs.
The Badgers scored two runs each in the first three innings and ended the game in the bottom of the fourth with four runs for a 10-0 win.
