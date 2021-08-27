The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers opened up rivalry week with Lindsay with a 9-4 revenge win over the Leopardettes in the Lindsay Festival on Thursday.
Lindsay defeated Pauls Valley last week in the Murray County Bash but the Lady Panthers scored four runs in the opening inning and pulled away late for the win.
Pauls Valley had 11 hits in the game. It was the first time this season that all nine starters had a hit in a game. Madelyn Hagood and Addy Green both had two hits. A. Green, Kadence Newsom, Caitlyn Hagood and M. Hagood all had doubles while Maison Sisney, Kenndi Rambo, Isabella Hicks, Jaycee Green and Lana Rodriguez each had singles.
Pauls Valley scored their four runs in the first inning with two outs. Mallory Sager, who was running for Sissney, and Rambo scored on M. Hagood double. M. Hagood scored on J. Green's single. K. Patchell, who was running for J. Green, scored on C. Hagood's double for a 4-0 lead.
Lindsay responded with a couple of run in the bottom of the second inning cutting the lead to 4-1.
PV got the run back in the top of the fourth and added another run. Again the Lady Panthers rallied with two outs. After a Rodriguez single, Newsom doubled scoring Rodriguez. Sisney they singled home Newsom giving PV a 6-1 lead.
Pauls Valley loaded the bases in the fifth and A. Green helped blow open the game with a double that scored all three base runners. Hicks singled to start the inning and M. Hagood followed with a single. J. Green walked to load the bases for A. Green. Green doubled to left field scoring all three baserunners for a 9-2 lead.
Lindsay rallied for a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth but it wasn't enough as PV held on for the win.
J. Green went the distance in the circle for the Lady Panthers. She gave up four runs, two earned, on four hits. She walked four and struckout three in her third win of the season.
Pauls Valley is in the Plainview Tournament this weekend. They open play with Marlow at 10 a.m. this morning. A win and they play again at 2:30 p.m. and loss and they play at 1:00 p.m.
