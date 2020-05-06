It was 30 years ago that Pauls Valley’s Chasta Dry and Kim Hunt captured their second straight tennis title in one doubles.
This weekend, Cameron Freeland and Macey Bonner would have been making a trip to the state tournament looking to reach the finals for a second straight year and this time bring home the state title.
After a successful start to the 2020 season, those dreams came to a close with the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s been so devastating to not be able to finish my high school career and tennis career,” Freeland said. “Yet, I’m reminded daily by my friends and family how lucky I was that the past 4 years have been so great.”
‘Cam’ is the daughter of Joey and Shari Freeland and has two sisters Haley and Mackenzie. She also has a rescued kitten named Callie.
Tennis has been a big part of Cameron’s high school career where she’s made the state tennis tournament three straight years in high school and was looking for a fourth.
That’s not the only activity she had at PVHS as she was also involved Key Club, Business Professionals of America, Prayer Warriors, Student Council, Rotary Interact Club, and is member of the Pauls Valley Church of Christ Youth Group.
Her proudest accomplishment at PVHS came on the tennis court. “I am most proud of becoming a 4A State Runner-Up in 1 doubles my junior year.” Freeland said.
Her biggest accomplishment is being accepted into OSU, graduating high school, and making it to State in tennis every year.
And that goes along with her favorite memory as a Panthers. “My favorite memory is begging Coach Green each year at the state tennis tournament to take us to get ice cream after our matches.”
With school over, Cam is going to miss several things about high school. “I’m going to miss playing tennis and getting to see my classmates and teachers every day,” Freeland said.
Cameron has some fond memories of school and her teachers including her favorite teach Mr. Cornforth. “I’ve really enjoyed all of my teachers, especially Mr. Cornforth,” Freeland said. “He really challenged me and helped prepare me for my future.”
Her favorite subject is any science class but “probably physics the most.”
When asked what one person (other than your parents) has had the greatest influence on you, she said her grandmother Sue Haynie. “My grandmother has had the greatest influence on me,” Freeland said.” She is so hard working, kind, and has always been a great example for me.”
One person from history that she would like to have dinner with is Martin Luther King Jr. “I would want to have dinner with Martin Luther King Jr. because of how much he could teach me about being passionate about what you believe in and standing up for others.”
She has several things on her bucket list that she would like to accomplish. “I want to travel to every continent at least once, live abroad at some point in my life, and make an impact in the medical field,” Freeland said.
Her Favorite Music: Pop
Her Favorite Movie: “Now You See Me”
Her Favorite Book: Harry Potter
Her Favorite food: Lasagna
One thing that she couldn’t live without is board games.
She sees Emma Stone portraying her if her life was made into a movie.
The best vacation she has taken was a cruise to Belize. “I went zip lining through the forest and swam through caves.”
With high school over, Cameron plans to attend Oklahoma State University and study Nutritional Sciences Pre-Med.
In ten years she hopes to “have a job in the medical field.”
