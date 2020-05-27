Freeland named All-State in tennis

The Oklahoma Coaches Association released the 2020 All-State Tennis teams last week.
Pauls Valley Lady Panther Cameron Freeland was named to the All-State Tennis West Girls Team.
Freeland had qualified for the state tournament the three previous years. As a freshman she qualified in one doubles with Karina Garcia. Her sophomore year she qualified in singles. Last year, Freeland and Macey Bonner qualified in one doubles finishing as the state runner-up.
She was off to a great start to 2020 where it looked like she would qualify for a fourth straight year before COVID-19 ended school activities, including this year's All-State Games.
Other members of the West squad are Vanessa Cassidy (Duncan), Taryn Clark (CHA), Genesis Franks (Heritage Hall), Addison Miller (Deer Creek), Ciarra Rose (Deer Creek), Mary Streller (OCS), Moragn Toney (Carl Albert), Elise Wall (CHA) and Anna Young (Heritage Hall).
Cameron is the daughter of Joey and Shari Freeland. She was coached by Mark Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.