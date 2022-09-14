The Paoli Pugs rebounded from a week one loss with a 48-20 homecoming win over Bray-Doyle Friday night.
The Pugs trailed early in the game but two touchdowns in the second quarter gave the Pugs the lead for good.
Scotty Garrett had a big game at quarterback for Paoli. He was 12-of-17 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns, one of 53 yards.
William Sewell was the workhorse on offense with 21 carries on the night. He finished with 88 yards and one touchdown and also had six yard receiving. Ely Miller also added 22 yards on the ground.
Garrett's favorite target was Conner Boone. He had seven catches for 200 yards with three touchdowns. Edgar Lua had 3 catches for 73 yards including a huge catch on 3rd-and-28 for a first down to extend a scoring drive.
Defensively, after the first quarter, the Pugs shut down the Donkey offense. They gave up 14 points in the opening quarter and only six the remaining three.
Lua had a big night defensively with 9 tackles, 6 pass breakup, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery. Boone finished with 8 tackles and 3 pass breakups. Garrett and Sewell both had 7 tackles, Gage Walker added 3, Kaden Deathrage 5, Marshall Ashley 4, Ely Miller 4 and Xylan Wallace 3.
The Pugs will be on the road to Weeletka Friday night. The Outlaws are 2-0 on the season.
