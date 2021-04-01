For a second straight game the Pauls Valley Panthers failed to get a hit while playing the Blanchard Lions in 4A-3 District action. Tuesday, Blanchard hit five home runs, two by Kale Miller and one each by Gless, Meniar and Reed in a 34-0 win over PV.
Miller led the Blanchard offense with four hits adding a double and triple to his totals along with 7 RBIs. Gless was 5-for-5 with three doubles and 8 RBIs. Meniar was 4-of-5, Reed 3-of-3 and Kilgore 4-of-4.
Gless pitched a perfect game facing the minimum 12 batters. He had seven strikeouts in the game all of them in a row including the side in the second.
Blanchard sent 26 batters to the plate in the first inning exploding for 20 runs. The Lions added 12 more in the second and two in the third for the win.
Pauls Valley (3-9) will look to end a seven-game skid at home on Friday with Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.