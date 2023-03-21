Golf partners have local links

The American Junior Golf Association has announced a new partnership with the Talor Gooch Foundation to bring more junior golf opportunities to Oklahoma.
The Talor Gooch Foundation will serve as the title sponsor of an open tournament this summer with 3Bird Kids Foundation, Inc. as the presenting sponsor.
“To support junior golf in my home state and to do it with an organization that helped shape my junior, collegiate and professional career is a dream come true. It’s the least I can do for the state of Oklahoma and for the AJGA,” Gooch said.
“I'm excited to meet the kids, have a fun week and see what the future of college and professional golf is looking like!”
From Midwest City and with family in Pauls Valley, Gooch is a professional golfer and prominent AJGA alumni.
Gooch started the Talor Gooch Foundation alongside his wife, Ally Gooch.
The foundation’s initiatives and goals aligns with that of the AJGA’s to help develop golf’s next generation. The mission of the Talor Gooch Foundation is to uplift and empower children by equipping them with tools, experiences and opportunities to chase and accomplish their dreams.
"The fact that my path and certainly Talor's path included AJGA tournaments during our junior careers, it adds to the opportunity for the Talor Gooch Foundation,” said Kelsey Cline, executive director of the Talor Gooch Foundation.
“The most important part of this sponsorship is the unique opportunity to give back to a platform that shaped our lives for the better. The memories and friendships made along the way are things that we feel are irreplaceable and we want this generation of young golfers to experience the same.
“Golf has blessed us beyond measure, and we hope it does the same these young men and women."
The inaugural event, named Talor Gooch Foundation Junior Championship by 3Bird Kids Foundation, Inc., will be held at Gaillardia Country Club in Oklahoma City.
The event is set to run on July 24-27 with the addition of a Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament to be held on the 24th.
The 54-hole stroke play event will host the top 12–19-year-olds from around the world.
