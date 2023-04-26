Golfers finish on top at qualifier

The Pauls Valley Panthers hit the links Monday in a Class 3A qualifying round at Fountainhead Golf Course.
In the field of 13 teams, the Panthers had a great day on the course finishing in a tie for first with a 331.
Karston Rennie led the way with a 79. Tyler Abeyta shot an 83, Parker Green an 84, Nathan Chronister an 85 and Maveric Ashley a 90.
This qualified them for the Class 3A regional at Arrowhead Golf Course in Eufaula.
