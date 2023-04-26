Golfers finish on top at qualifier

The Pauls Valley Panthers finished in a tie for first at the regional qualifier at Fountainhead Golf Course Monday. Members of the team from left Coach Chad Chronister, Nathan Chronister, Karston Rennie, Parker Green, Dakota Weatherford, Tyler Abeyta, Maveric Ashley and Coach Treston Williams.

The Pauls Valley Panthers hit the links Monday in a Class 3A qualifying round at Fountainhead Golf Course. 

In the field of 13 teams, the Panthers had a great day on the course finishing in a tie for first with a 331. 

Karston Rennie led the way with a 79. Tyler Abeyta shot an 83, Parker Green an 84, Nathan Chronister an 85 and Maveric Ashley a 90.

This qualified them for the Class 3A regional at Arrowhead Golf Course in Eufaula.

