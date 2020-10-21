Gooch fifth at CJ Cup Torurnament

Talor Gooch placed fifth over the weekend in the CJ Cup Golf Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The tournament featured the top 70 golfers from the 2019-2020 PGA golf season. He finished with a 16-under par, four strokes behind the leader. He shot 70, 65, 69 and 68 for a four-day total of 272.
The PGA has begun their 2020-2021 season. He currently ranks 41st in the PGA 2020-2021 chart.
Gooch will be in the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California this weekend. This is another tournament for the top 70 players of the previous PGA 2019-2020 season.
Talor has numerous relatives living here in Pauls Valley. Included are his grandparents Larry and Phyllis Boone; aunt Chelsea Boone; great-aunt Candace Blalock; and cousin Savanna Bolen. He also has a great fan club in PV including Sharon Cook, Barbara Beckham, Haydn Buhr, Vicki Rennie, Pam Agnew, Jim Mayberry along with others.
