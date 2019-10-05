The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers finished their season on the diamond with a bang as Jaycee Green delivered a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth for a 3-2 win over Bethany Thursday.
Seniors Abby Rodriguez and Tricia Hines were honored after the game for their four years of service to the Lady Panther squad.
Bethany jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game after Taber singled and scored in the second and Knox singled and scored in the third.
Carlie Vestle singled with one out in the fourth to get a rally going for the Lady Panthers. She stole second and scored on Lana Rodriguez' single cutting the lead to 2-1.
Going in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Panthers still trailed by a run. Green singled with one out to start the inning and Mallory Sager came in as a pinch runner. Makayla Wilkerson singled moving Sager around to third.
A. Rodriguez was hit with a pitch to load the bases. Hines had a huge at bat as she worked the count full and walked to score Sager. Wilkerson was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice as was A. Rodriguez as Bethany got out of the inning tied at 2-2.
Vestle, who pitched a complete game, went three up and three down in the eighth.
Vestle then singled with one out to start the eighth for Pauls Valley. She stole second and with two outs scored on Green's single for the win, sending the seniors out on a high note.
Vestle finished the day with three hits. Madilyn Hagood, L. Rodriguez and Green each had two hits. Vestle pitched 8 strong innings giving up two runs (one earned) on eight hits. She struck out six and didn't walk a batter all night.
The Lady Panthers will now head to the winter sports and off season and look to next year where they return 8 starters.
