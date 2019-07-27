Pauls Valley's Cameron Gregg took to the mat with nothing to loose at All-State Wrestling in Sand Springs. The recent graduate of PVHS was representing the Panthers while wrestling for the Small West Squad.
Gregg faced the 2019 Class 3A Wrestler of the Year and current signee of the University of Little Rock Drake Barbee of Blackwell. Barbee (34-7) won the 195-pound weight division at the 3A State Tournament and finished second in 2017 at 182 pounds in Class 4A with a 42-4 record. Gregg was coming off a 22-7 year in which he finished fourth in Class 4A.
Despite being the underdog, Gregg fought hard for three periods. In the end, he didn't get the win, losing a 7-4 decision, but his determination to not get pinned helped the West Squad to a 30-27 win over the East.
