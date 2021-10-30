The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers 11th in a loaded Class 4A State Cross Country Meet at Edmond Santa Fe Saturday. The young Lady Panthers battled some injuries in the meet and finished in the middle of the pack team wise.
Individually, freshman Isabella Gutierrez finished fifth in the state out of 165 runners in a time of 6:14.23. Freshman Kenzi Readnour finished ninth in the meet in a time of 6:16.64.
Freshman Keira Readnour finished 60th in a time of 6:59.35. Junior Kimberly Diaz was 108th in a time of 7:32.98. Senior Kaylee Clark was 114th in a time of 7:47.60. Junior Kadie Miranda was 115th with a time of 7:43.07 and senior Harlee Jones was 119th in a time of 7:44.27.
Team:
1st – Casica Hall 76 points
2nd – Lincoln Christian 124 points
3rd – Byng 144 points
4th – OCS 149 points
5th – Madill 206 points
Individually
1st - Madi Surber, Tuttle, Sr. 6:00.90
2nd – Gabriella DeGeorge, Lincoln Christian, Sr. 6:01.71
3rd – Candence Carlos, Byng, So. 6:11.11
4th – Haley Smith, CCS, Sr. 6:11.58
5th – Isabella Gutierrez, Pauls Valley, Fr. 6:14.23
