Senior Joshua Gutierrez’s tennis season was cut short due the COVID-19 virus. Joshua teamed up with Luke Hamilton last year qualifying for the Class 4A State Tournament.
Joshua is the son of Jeff and Noemi Gutierrez and the older brother of Bella, who will be an eighth grader.
Even though the COVID-19 virus ended his season, his only regrets comes for a fellow teammate. “I’m sorry that Cameron won’t have a chance at a state title,” Gutierrez said. Cameron Freeland and doubles partner Macey Bonner were the state runner-ups a year ago and had a great shot at getting back to the title match again this year.
Joshua’s favorite subject in school was tennis and his favorite teacher is coach Mark Green. “Coach Green always knew how to make me laugh,” Gutierrez said. With that he said, “What I will miss most about high school will be coach Green.”
Gutierrez’s favorite memory as a Panther athlete was, “The time I embarrassed coach Schroeder at Olive Garden by being EXTREMELY LOUD.”
Coach Green wasn’t the only teacher that had an impact on Gutierrez’s life. “Mr. Brantley always pushed me to be better, even when I didn’t want to.”
He has several accomplishments in high school but his greatest is graduating. With high school behind him, Joshua will be joining the United States Air Force.
What kind of music do you like to listen to? '90s hip hop
What is your favorite movie? Animated Jungle Book
What is your favorite food? The kind I eat
If you had the chance to have dinner with one person from history (living or dead) who would it be? The Rock
If your life was made into a movie, what actor would you want to play you? Gabriel Iglesias
What is one thing you cannot live without? Oxygen
What is the best vacation you ever took? When I went to Mexico
Josh will get his ship date when he receives his high school diploma and then he can begin a career serving his country.
