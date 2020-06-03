Hamilton ends career, next up OU

This week's senior spotlight is on Pauls Valley tennis play Luke Hamilton.
Luke is the son of Matt and Joni Hamilton and the brother to Rachel, Anna and Jack. He has four cats and a Bernedoodle named Daisy and a Havanese named Livi.
The COVID-19 Pandemic has had an affect on athletes all over the nation, Hamilton, who has played tennis for the last five years, four on varsity, hasn't let it effect him in a negative way.
“I am thankful for the time I had in high school, even though my senior year was cut short,” Luke said. “My mentality has been to just appreciate what high school has given me.”
Hamilton has accomplished many things in his high school career but his biggest have come not only in the sports field but also in the classroom.
“I am most proud of making 2019/20 Academic All State, being a National Merit Scholar, and starting every game of basketball my senior year,” Luke said. “My biggest accomplishment would have to be receiving the Academic All State Award. This award really seems to be about everything you have done in high school.”
Along with tennis and basketball, Hamilton was involved in Business Professionals of America, Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact and Boy Scouts while in high school.
Of everything that Hamilton was involved in during school, he is going to miss “playing sports and hanging out with my friends,” the most.
When it comes to his favorite teacher Mr. Brantley gets the nod.
“I was able to take Trig as a sophomore and he went above and beyond when I took AP Statistics my junior year,” Luke said. “I could not take it in the morning but I was able to do it in the afternoon during his Trig class.”
As far as memories at Pauls Valley, Hamilton has a couple.
“My favorite memory would be our comeback versus Washington this year in basketball,” Hamilton said. “Also last year in tennis when we beat Duncan.”
The basketball game was in February at Washington. Trailing by 18 points in the second half, the Panthers rallied for a 3-point win as four players scored in double figures including 11 by Hamilton.
When asked who has had the biggest influence on you and why? Hamilton said, “Isaac Newton, because without him gravity wouldn’t exist.”
Teddy Roosevelt is the one person he would like to have dinner with if he could because “He is an interesting character from history.”
Luke has several things on his bucket list but two really stand out. He wants to travel to each continent and be a congressional intern while at college.
Favorite music: Rock
Favorite movie: Joker
Favorite book: Maze Runner
Favorite subject: History
Favorite food: Steak
Luke plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in political science and economics.
In 10 years, “I see myself working in either government or business, I am not sure which yet,” Hamilton said.
