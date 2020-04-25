The COVID-19 virus has impacted people all over the world including our prep athletes. Pauls Valley senior Emily Hamilton's track season came to an end before it even started because of the virus.
“It’s hard, but I just remember that it’s worse for someone else so I try not to be selfish about it,” Hamilton said about the COVID-19 Virus.
“Although this is an awful disease that has flooded the Earth I believe that God is still in control no matter what and He has a plan for all of us. He has honestly been the only one to get me through this tough time.”
Emily has several nicknames including Emmy, Em and Jughead. She is the daughter of Marcus and Valerie Hamilton and sister to Morgan, Candace and Jake. She has a miniature long haired dachshund named Oscar.
Along with track, Emily was active in Cheerleading, Key Club, FCCLA and Prayer Warriors.
She has accomplished many things during her high school career but one stands out. “I am very proud of the relationships that I built throughout high school,” Hamilton said. “I made some lifelong friends.”
When asked what she will miss most about high school she said, “The people.”
“I feel like our class in particular was so good about coming together and working as one when we needed to get something done,” Hamilton said.
Emily has two favorite subjects in school, English and Science. She has had many different teachers over the last 13 years and many have had a positive influence on her life, but one teacher stands out…Mrs. Churee Chaffin.
“Mrs. Chaffin has had such a huge impact on me and how I view life,” Hamilton said. “She genuinely cares for each and every one of her students and you can easily see that.”
Emily has many memories as a Panther athlete in both cheerleading and track, but her favorite memory may be a little quirky.
“As weird as it sounds, all of the awful practices,” Hamilton said. “Between 6:15 a.m. practices before school for cheer during competition, and the long, sometimes cold, sometimes hot, track practices after school, I wouldn’t change them for the world.
“In the moment I thought I was going to die but now I look back and wish nothing more than to go back and do it all over again.”
Her biggest accomplishment so far is getting to graduate and being accepted into her dream school.
Several people have had a big influence on Emily but the person with the greatest influence was “My Grandma Judy.”
“She has passed on now, but she was the most Christ-like, joy-filled, loving, caring, and beautiful person I have ever met,” Hamilton said. “Even through her worst times she still had a smile on her face and was just so happy about life. I strive to be like her every single day.”
That influence from her grandma leads to the one thing she can’t live without, ‘Her Faith.”
When asked what one person (dead or alive) would she like to have dinner with she said, “Will Smith.”
“He is my favorite actor and he seems like he would be a good guy to get to know,” Hamilton said.
If her life was made into a movie, she feels that Blake Lively would portray her in the movie.
While her “Bucket List” is long, the top three things on her list are to go skydiving, travel the world, and win the lottery(hopefully).
Favorite music: “I love listening to all types of music but I mainly stick to Christian, Today’s Hits, and Rock,” Hamilton said.
Favorite movie: P.S I Love YouFavorite book: Between Shades of Grey
Favorite food: Anything Italian
Best vacation: A cruise to Jamaica, Cozumel, and the Caiman Islands.
EmiIy will be attending the University of Oklahoma to go to medical school.
Where does Emily see herself in 10 years, “I hope to have a house with a good job and a family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.