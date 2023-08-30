Purcell’s Ella Resindez was two strikes away from a perfect game Monday in district 4A-4 action with Pauls Valley.
Resindez had retired 14 straight batters in the game and had a 0-1 count on Isabelle Hicks. Hicks hit a line drive between short and third ending the perfect game. Purcell went on to win 12-0 in a run-rule-shortened contest.
Resindez finished with five strikeouts in the contest. She had three ground ball outs and seven fly outs five on the infield.
Purcell scored 12 runs on six hits off two Pauls Valley pitchers. The Lady Dragons took advantage of nine Lady Panther errors for their 13th win of the season in 14 tries, 6-0 in district play. With the loss, PV fell to 5-11 on the year and 1-5 in district play.
Purcell blew open the game in the second inning with five runs off two singles and four PV errors. The Lady Dragons left the bases loaded as Madi Caldwell worked out of the jam.
Purcell scored three runs in the third off three more PV errors. They added four more runs in the fourth, highlighted by Kiki Vazquez’s inside-the-park homerun that scored a couple of runs.
The Panthers hosted a district game with Dickson last night and will host district foe Ada on Thursday.
