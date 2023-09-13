Isabelle Hicks was solid in the circle for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers in Monday’s 4A-4 District action. Hicks pitched a no-hitter against the Madill Wildcats in a 10-0 win. The Lady Panthers are tied for fifth in the district with Byng with a 3-7 record.
Hicks struck out five and walked only three in the run-rule win. She also had a great day at the plate, collecting three hits and reaching base in all four at-bats. Lily Ray was also solid at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three singles.
PV had 11 hits in the game with Hicks, Ray and Madi Caldwell all having multiple hits.
It took Pauls Valley until the third inning to get the offense going. They batted through the lineup in the inning, scoring four runs off three hits.
Kennedi Rambo got the inning started as she reached via a walk. She stole second and moved to third on Caldwell’s single. Caldwell moved to second on the throw home to put runners at second and third with no one out. Mallory Carter then walked to load the bases.
Rambo scored as Madill tried to pick off Caldwell at second after she had taken a lead almost to third base. Jaylye Stokes would then triple to score Caldwell and Carter. Mati Fishback’s fly ball to left was deep enough to score Stokes for a 4-0 lead.
PV scored two more runs in the top of the fifth. Ray singled with one out to get the inning started. Ray advanced to second on a passed ball just ahead of Hicks’ BbI single. Hicks would take second on the throw home and scored on Jaida Seabolt’s single for a 6-0 advantage.
PV would put the game away in the top of the sixth. Caldwell started off the inning, beating out a bunt for a single. She moved to second on Carter singled and both advanced 60 feet on a passed ball. Fishback would again deliver, hitting a sacrifice fly for her second RBI of the game. Ray singled, scoring Carter for an 8-0 lead.
The inning wasn’t over as Seabolt would reach on an error and both she and Ray would score on Keagan Scott’s single for a 10-0 lead and win.
Pauls Valley played at Sulphur on Tuesday and will host Elmore City-Pernell for Senior Night on Thursday.
