The Pauls Valley Panthers couldn’t overcome the hot shooting of Bridge Creek’s Jacob Ojeda who blistered the nets for 31 points in a a 67-55 win Friday night.
Ojeda scored all his points in the final three quarters, including one point when he hit 16 straight for his Bobcat team from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth. In that span he hit four straight 3-pointers. Pauls Valley was still in the game when Ojeda got hot trailing by only 10, at the end of his streak, the Panthers trailed by 20, 57-37.
The Panthers were able to score a 10-0 run behind four points from Jorge Fabela. As time was running out, the Panthers had to foul to stop the clock and get the ball back. Bridge Creek hit 10-of-14 from the line in the final 2:30 to hold off the Panthers for a 12-point win.
The Panthers got off to a slow start as Bridge Creek jumped out to an 8-2 lead after Walker Hall scored five points. Pauls Valley would then go on a 12-0 run over a five minute stretch that carried over into the second quarter as they open up their largest lead of the game at six points.
Bridge Creek responded with a 16-3 run over the next five minutes opening up an 8-point lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jacob Medina and a short jumper in the lane by Brett Alfred tied the game at 24 with 90 seconds remaining in the half.
The Cats closed out the half with eight straight points including five straight by Ojeda for a 32-24 lead.
Three minutes into the second half the score was still 32-24. Bridge Creek got the half started with a Brock Merchant three that was followed by a Maddex Prince two for the Panthers. After going back and forth for a couple of minutes, Ojeda went off hitting six straight shots as Bridge Creek opened up a 20-point lead.
PV was able to get back into the game with a run but couldn’t get all the way back in a 12-point loss.
Ojeda led all scorers with 31 points. Hill finished with 11, Phillip Gingerich 9, Merchant 7, Benson 4, Glenn 3 and Roberson 2.
Medina led the Panthers with 11 points. Fabela added 10, Prince 9, Nathan Chronister 8, Maveric Ashley 6, Alfred 6 and Tanner Perry 5.
Pauls Valley was at Lexington last night and will be in Vinita on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Big Dawg Shootout. PV opens up play with Vinita in the 8:30 p.m. game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.