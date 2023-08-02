Pauls Valley’s Justin Humphrey finished off his prep career with a bang Friday night in the All-State Football game on the OBU Campus in Shawnee.
Humphrey scored the game-tying touchdown with just over a minute left in the game and a Toby Parker’s, Elgin, kick gave the West All-Stars a 15-14 win over the East All-Stars.
Humphrey, who was selected as an athlete for the West Squad, played quarterback, wide receiver and punted for his team. He was a block away from going the distance on the opening play of the game on a quarterback option.
Later, he would pick up a couple of first downs on quarterback runs up the middle to keep drives alive.
His last carry was a similar one, this time he went into the endzone from a yard out tying the game at 14-14.
The East opened up the scoring after getting the ball at the 30-yard-line after a short punt. On the first play, the East ran a reverse but a pitch back to quarterback Kaden Rush, Collinsville, led to a touchdown pass to Hagan Hacker, Grove, for an early 7-0 lead.
The West was marching down the field but an interception on the goal line gave the East back the ball. The West defense stepped up tackling Washington in the endzone for a safety.
The West scored just before the half as Jax Sternberger, Kingfisher, raced in from 14 yards out for an 8-7 lead.
The East opened up the scoring in the second half as Ada’s Andrew Hughes hauled in a 30-yard pass from Luke Adcock of Eufaula. Andrew Pursell’s, Jenks, point after kick gave the East a 14-8 lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, a bad snap on an East punt was recovered by the West setting up Humphrey and the game-tying score and win.
Pauls Valley head coach Dusty Raper called the plays for the West Squad.
Humphrey returned to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, where he is playing football for the Red Ravens.
