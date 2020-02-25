The Pauls Valley Panthers played Newcastle close throughout the first half of Saturday's district contest. A 21-1 run to start the second half blew open the game as the Racers finished with an 86-53 win.
All five Racer starters finished in double figures with Kaleb Hunt leading the way with 22 points. Luke Beddow led the Panthers with 19 points that included three 3-pointers.
Newcastle opened the game with eight straight points. They didn't relinquish the lead the rest of the night. The Panthers got as close a four in the game but couldn't get any close.
Newcastle's start was highlighted by all five starters scoring, four of them scoring two baskets each in an 18-11 advantage. Luke Beddow had two 3-pointers to lead the Panthers while Luke Hamilton added five points including a 3-pointer.
Pauls Valley came to life in the second quarter with 19 points. Six different players scored in the quarter for the Panthers with Quincy Jackson leading the way with five points. Mason Prince and Beddow both had four points.
Newcastle kept up the pressure with 17 points in the quarter with Andrew Shumard leading the way with six points as they took a 35-30 lead at the break.
The Racers shot off the starting line in the second half with a 21-1 run that blew open the game. Hunt was a big part of the run and 30-point quarter as he scored 13 points as Newcastle opened a 65-42 lead. Beddow and Prince both had four points to lead PV in the third quarter.
Newcastle continued with a big fourth quarter as their bench responded. The Racer starters had seven points and the bench chipped in 14 as they finished with 21 points. Pauls Valley had 11 points in the quarter with Beddow adding five more to lead the Panthers.
Jackson and Prince finished behind Beddow with 8 points each. Hamilton added 7, Chasen Jolley 4, Justin Humphrey 2, Kaiden Compton 2 and Nathan Chronister 1.
The Panthers drop to the regional consolation bracket. They will face Madill on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Newcastle.
