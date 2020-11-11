Injuries played a big part in Pauls Valley 41-7 loss at Plainview on Friday.
Pauls Valley starting quarterback, Justin Humphrey went down with a knee injury early in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Mason Smith was injured late in the first half leaving senior Chasen Jolley and freshman Karston Rennie to run the Pauls Valley offense in the second half.
Plainview scored on their opening drive of the game. The Indians went 70 yards on 9 plays behind a 50-yard pass on 3-and-6 that moved the ball down to the Panther 5-yard-line. Caden Pickens carried the ball in from there for a 7-0 lead.
Pauls Valley did the same thing on their opening drive. The Panthers went 76-yards on 21-play drive that took 11 minutes off the clock. Humphrey was injured on the third play of the second quarter. Smith came in and finished up the drive. Smith started with a 22-yard pass completion to Jolley on a third-and-21 that set up a first-and-goal from the five-yard line. Smith, on the option, carried the ball in from their tying the game at 7.
Plainview made quick work of the 72 yards in front of them on their second possession of the game. A 36-yard pass from Reis Taylor to Morgan Pearson set up a Reis pass of 24 yards to Jeston Gilliam for a touchdown.
That touchdown was part of a 21 points outburst by the Indians over the final nine minutes of the half that game Plainview a 28-7 lead.
Reis added a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pearson and Pickens scored his second touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run.
Plainview opened the second half with Pickens capping off a drive with an 11-yard touchdown run and a 34-7 lead.
Jolley was able to guide the offense on a couple of drive but couldn't get the Panthers into the end zone in the third quarter.
Gilliam added a fourth quarter touchdown run giving Plainview a 41-7 lead.
Karson Rennie was under center of the Panthers in the fourth quarter. He did a good job running the offense but couldn't get the Panthers into the endzone.
Pauls Valley finished with 186 total yards, 150 of those on the ground. Weilenman was the workhorse of the Panthers with over 100 yards on 20 carries. Eight other Panthers carried the ball for Pauls Valley.
Humphrey finished with 30 yards on 8 carries, Weatherford 23 yards, Rennie 16 yards, Claunch 7 yards, Mendez 4 yards and Jolley 3. Pauls Valley was 2-of-4 passing for 36 yards. Jolley had both catches for PV for 36 yards.
Pauls Valley got their playoff destination on Sunday. They will be traveling to Perkins-Tryon to face the 5-4 Demons. Austin Mages leads the offense with over 1,200 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and has over 600 yards rushing.
