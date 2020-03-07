JH girls 3-peat as State Champs

The Pauls Valley JH Cheer Squad won their 3rd straight Class 4A Cheer Championship recently.
Members of the team at Katie Barahona, Addison Bennett, Madison Brewer, Maci Crouse, Laney English, Kenley Freeman, Maisy Lewis, Hannah Mitchell, Payton Norton, Cholee Nunez, Keylee Patchell, Macy Peck, Piper Quinn, Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour, Reece Reed, Natalie Shreve, Briley Smith, Jali Sprowls, Jaylye Stokes, Kylie Idleman and Lexy Thompson.
