The Pauls Valley Lady Panther Junior High golfers finished fourth in the Pauls Valley Tournament last last week shooting a 238.
Turner captured the team title with a 217, Sulphur was second with a 220 and Lawton third with a 230.
Clarire Burris of Lukfata won the individual medalists rac with a 40 in the 9-hole event
Emma Hardison of Atoka was second with a 42, Paisley Eason of Sulphur was third with a 44, Hadley Hill or Turner of fourth with a 47 and Julian Husbeck was fifth with a 49.
Ella Rennie of Pauls Valley finished 10th with a 55. Katie Ellion was 17th with a 58 and Keegan Scott was 30th with a 61. Lynna Tomlison finished with a 64, Amari English a 68, Maggie Warrie a 68 and Lexi Dismuke a 70.
The Junior High girls were are at Turner Invitational in Burneville on Thursday.
