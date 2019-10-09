The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers and Velma-Alma Junior High Cross Country teams battled for the top two spots at the Rock Creek Invitational in Sulphur on Monday. The two teams had eight of the top 10 finishers in the meet but Velma edged out Pauls Valley for the team title with 38 points while PV finished with 52.
Over 110 junior high girls in grades 6 to 8 competed in the race.
Savannah Wainscott from Velma edged out Keira Readnour of Pauls Valley by a second and a half for the top spot in the individual race. Wainscott finished the course in a time of 6:06.69. Keira Readnour finished second with a time of 6:08.14.
Kenzie Readnour of Pauls Valley was third with a time of 6:09.74. Kaylee Strange of North Rock Creek was fourth with a time of 6:15.42. Isabella Gutierrez of Pauls Valley was fifth with a time of 6:35.96.
6th – Bella Driver, Velma-Alma 6:38.14
7th – Katie Barahona, Pauls Valley 6:41.94
8th – Jessica Foster, Velma 6:42.97
9th – Mallory Foster, Velma 6:48.25
10th – Olivia White, Wynnewood 6:48.85
Other runners from Wynnewood were: Mariela Ponce 19th, 7:09.20; Melissa Rodriguez 37th, 7:45.52; Jaci Russell 48th, 8:02.27; Alice Schroeder 51st, 8:15.58; Mia Turner 57th, 8:28.03; Erin Gray 59th, 8:28.59; Geneva Perry 62nd, 8:33.29; Shaley Mathis 64th, 8:34.83; Chloe Espita 75th, 8:57.58; Adrian Bradshaw, 10:23.75; Preslee Williams, 11:43.20.
Other Pauls Valley runners were: Laniey English, 35th, 7:41.24; Madi Caldwell 60th, 8:28.95; Hannah Mitchell 9:54.56.
On the junior high boys side 60 runners competed in the race. Amahri Jackson of Pauls Valley finished 13th with a time of 6:33.29. Brayden Click of Wynnewood was 4th with a time of 8:13.28. David Romero of Wynnewood finished with a time of 9:16.84 and Terrell Simpson was finished with a time of 10:21.13.
The Wynnewood Lady Savages varsity finished 7th as a team in the competition that featured 54 girls.
Zaya Smith finished 20th in the race with a time of 8:02.45. Maelea Givens was 22nd with at time of 8:13.15. Alyssa Givens was 30th with a time of 18:49.53. Caitlin Harmon had a time of 9:49.97, Julia Bryce 9:58.56, and Katelyn Green 11:21.71.
Pauls Valley Junior High and High School will be running at the Canadian Valley Conference Meet in Lexington on Thursday. Wynnewood Junior High doesn't have any more meets schedule while the varsity is gearing up for regionals on October 19.
