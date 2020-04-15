Today’s spring sport spotlight is senior baseball player Gage ‘Lil Eddie’ Johnson. Johnson is the son of Melissa and brother to Eddie, a 2016 graduate, and Gabrel, a second grader.
During his time at PVHS, Gage was deeply involved in the school’s Agriculture program. His favorite subject was History and his favorite teacher was Mrs. Chaffin. “She cares so much about everyone in her class and she made her class fun everyday,” Johnson said.
His greatest accomplishment in high school came in Mrs. Scott’s class. “I am most proud of somehow passing Mrs. Scott’s class not once but twice.” Johnson said.
“I will miss ‘All of it',” Johnson added about what he will miss most about high school.
When asked about what person has had the greatest influence on is life, Gage said “Coach Rodriguez. Everyday I came to work, I knew that he had the same mind set. He also is just a very genuine person and will help anybody out.
Gage has long bucket list but his top three include, “Traveling to Europe, Skydiving and Graduating.”
Gage is planning on attending East Central University and majoring in Sociology.
