Three-sport athlete Chasen Jolley was named the Region 5 Oklahoma Coaches Association Male Athlete of the Year last week.
Jolley has excelled this season on the football field, the basketball court and is currently running track. He was an All-Star by Class in football and is one of the top long jumpers in Class 4A.
Region 5 is made up of 55 schools in south central Oklahoma. The board goes as far north as Moore High school and as far south as Thackerville and includes Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Jefferson, Carter and Love counties.
“I am super proud of Chasen and his accomplishments,” Allyson Jolley said. “A huge thank you to ALL the coaches who have guided him and helped him along the way. You all are appreciated more than you’ll ever know. Thank you Dusty Raper, Gary Chaffin, Ryan Caldwell and all the coaches at PVHS!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.