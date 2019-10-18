Junior Chasen Jolley had a break out game with four touchdowns to lead the Pauls Valley Panthers to a 35-14 win over Douglass on Thursday night.
Jolley had 67 yards rushing and second half touchdown runs of 3, 8 and 23 and also had a first quarter 19-yard touchdown reception as the Panthers got their first district win of the season.
The Panther offense came up big with 317 yards in total offense led by freshman quarterback Justin Humphrey. Humphrey had 193 total yards in the game, 141 rushing on 32 carries and was 4-of-11 passing for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Jolley finished with 67 yards on 7 carries and Landon Weilenman had 57 yards on 14 carries. White had two receptions for 26 yards, Jolley one for 19 and Cudjoe one for 7.
The PV offense dominated the time of possession holding the ball almost 33 minutes to Douglass' 15. The Panthers had the ball for all but 30 seconds of the third quarter scoring twice to take a three touchdown lead.
Kaiden Compton came up big for the Panthers defense on the Trojans opening possession. He had two tackles for loss in the drive and put pressure on the Douglass quarterback. Pauls Valley forced a turnover on downs just across mid field.
Pauls Valley opened the game in a pistol formation and went to the air on their opening play. Humphrey and Derrick White couldn't hook up on the play because of a Douglass pass interference penalty that was offset by a Panther holding penalty.
Pauls Valley then went to their ground attack. L. Weilenman carried PV into Douglass territory with a 7-yard run. After picking up a first down, the drive stalled out setting up a fourth-and-five from the Douglass 37-yard-line.
Humphrey hit James Cudjoe with a 7-yard pass for a first down that kept the drive alive. PV picked up another first down at the 19-yard line. Humphrey dropped back to pass on first down and hit Jolley in the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Pauls Valley would get the ball back on the Douglass end of the field after a short punt into a strong south wind.
PV wanted to strike quickly as Humphrey dropped back to pass once again. He had White open for a second but a pass interference penalty on Douglass on the incomplete pass gave PV a first down at the 25-yard line.
Colt Jones and Humphrey carried PV inside the 10-yard line. On first-and-goal at the one, Cudjoe got the call powering his way into the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Disaster struck for the Panthers midway through the second quarter. A bad snap got past Humphrey and Douglass pounced on the loose football at the Panther 20-yard line.
Five plays later the Trojans were in the end zone after a 7-yard touchdown run by Khauri McGrew as Douglass cut the Panther lead to 14-6.
That's where the score would stay as the two teams went to the halftime break.
Pauls Valley opened the third quarter with the football. They would go on a 65-yard 14-play drive the chewed up over 6 mintues off the third quarter clock. Jolley capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and a 21-6 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Luis Mendez hit a high short kick that got caught up in the wind and was bobbled by Douglass. Jolley came out of the pile with the football as PV's offense set up shop at the Trojan 40.
A 14-yard run in the drive by L. Weilenman pushed the Panthers into the red zone. PV continued to pound the ball at Douglass and Jolley capped off the short drive with an 8-yard touchdown run and a 28-6 lead.
Douglass' offense finally got on the field with 2:14 left in the quarter. Three straight incomplete passes ended the drive and force a punt 30 seconds later.
The Pauls Valley offense came back onto the field with 1:44 remaining in the quarter. Weilenman had an 86-yard touchdown run called back two plays into the drive for a tripping penalty.
PV finished off the third quarter clock, but opened the fourth quarter with a punt. Humphrey's punt gave Douglass the football around mid field.
Douglass moved down the field with the aid of three Panther penalties. Jesus Guerra Morey capped off the 49-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers responded with a 7 minute scoring drive. PV kept the ball on the ground and milked the clock. Runs by Weileman, Jolley and Humphrey set up Pauls Valley with a second-and-10 from the 23. Jolley found a crease on the second down play going 23 yards for the touchdown and a 35-14 lead.
Douglass ran out the final two minutes ending the game with PV on top 35-14.
The Panthers will host Purcell Friday night in a pink out game. The Dragons defeated Bethel 43-33 for their second district win of the season on Thursday.
