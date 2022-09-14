Wynnewood's Caden Knighten had a huge game on both sides of the football during Friday's 60-30 win over Tishomingo.
Knighten rushed for over 316 yards and threw for another 24 accounting for six touchdowns in the win. He also led the team on defense with six tackles, two for loss and had an interception.
The Savages blew open a tight game with three straight touchdowns, two at the end of the first half and a third near the end of the third quarter for a 38-14 lead.
Wynnewood was leading 16-14 early in the second when they got rolling. Adam Fields touchdown reception was followed by a John Mathis TD run and then a Knighten touchdown run that put the Savages up 24 heading into the fourth quarter.
In a wild fourth quarter, Tishomingo was able to cut the lead to two scores before the Savages sealed the win with two late Knighten touchdowns.
Knighten scored on runs 11, 49, 59, 60 and 10 yards. He also had a 14 yard touchdown pass to A. Fields.
Mathis finished with 103 yards rushing and a TD and Torin Cross had 82 yards rushing and a TD as WW finished with 504 yards on the ground.
The Savages will be on the road Davis for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Wolves are 1-1 on the season after a 21-6 loss to rival Sulphur last week.
