A 28-point outburst over the final 17 minutes of Friday's district opener with Dibble lifted the Wynnewood Savages to a 36-6 win over the Demons.
The Savages got off to a slow start but a 50-yard touchdown run by Caden Knight early in the second quarter gave the Savages an 8-0 lead.
Dibble responded with a drive late in the half that ended with Lane Lessor hauling in a 23-yard pass from Blake Creswell that tied the game at 8-8 a the break.
The second half started with an exchange of possessions with Dibble winning the battle of field position as a punt pinned the Savages back at their own 1-yard-line.
That didn't matter to Knighten who took the first snap racing 99-yards for a touchdown starting what would turn into a rout.
Wynnewood would end the third quarter on a drive that led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Knighten early in the fourth quarter.
The Wynnewood defense would then step up as Aaron Lyly picked off Creswell returning the ball 68 yards for a touchdown and a 30-8 lead.
The Savages put the final nail in the coffin as Knighten got free again from inside their own 10-yard line going 91 yards this time for a 36-8 lead and win.
The Savages finished with 422 total yards of offense, 410 on the ground and 12 through the air. Knighten had 311 yards rushing on 18 carries with four touchdowns to lead the offense. Derick Fields added 95 yards on 16 carries. Lyle had the only catch for 12 yards.
The Savages will now host rival Elmore City on Friday night in another A-4 district battle.
