Lady Badgers battle until the end

The Elmore City-Pernell Lady Badgers fell behind early but fought back late before falling 44-26 to the Alex Longhorn on Monday.
The Lady Badgers got off to a slow start in the game but battled until the end.
Alex used their size on the inside early and was able to knock down some threes to build a double digit lead midway through the first half.
Maddy Morris had 8 points in the first half including 6-of-6 from the line to push Alex to a 24-12 halftime lead. Haley Lindsey had five points in the first half for the Lady Badgers and Emily Riddle added four.
Alex extended their lead to 20-plus points in the third quarter and held a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
ECP got going in the fourth quarter. Emily Sawyer, Bailee Collins and Madison Hucks helped cut the lead to 11. Alex pulled away at the end for a 44-26 win.
Riddle, Collins and Swayer all finished with six points each. Haley Lindsey added 5 and Hucks and Makinzi Dodge had 2 each.
Morris led Alex with 13, Helderman and Goleman added 8 each, Carnes 6, Harris 5 and Ketchum and Pettijohn 2 each.
Elmore was back in action on Tuesday against Wayne. They will open up play in the Black and Gold Classic in Wilson on Thursday. The Lady Badgers will open up the tournament at 10 a.m. against Temple.
