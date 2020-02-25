The Elmore City-Parnell Lady Badgers got off to a good start in Friday’s district elimination game with Wayne. A non productive second quarter on the offensive end allowed Wayne to blow open the game as they rolled to a 64-31 win
Elmore City had good looks at the basket in the second quarter they just couldn’t get anything to fall through the hoop.
Emily Sawyer kept ECP in the game early with 8 first quarter points as they trailed Wayne 16-10. Wayne’s 14-0 run in the second quarter was all they needed as they opened up a 30-10 lead.
Elmore kept the score around the 20-point margin in the third quarter behind 5 points from Emily Riddle and 4 from MaKinzi Dodge.
Wayne opened it up even more in the fourth quarter with a 19-9 jaunt for the win. Both Haley Lindsay and Madison Hucks had four points in the quarter.
Elmore’s season came to a close with the loss. Sawyer finished with 9 points to lead the Lady Badgers. Hucks chipped in 7, Lindsay 6, Riddle 5 and Dodge 4.
