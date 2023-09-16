In a game that went 14 innings and took just over three hours to play, the Elmore City-Pernell Lady Badgers held off a late rally by the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers for a 7-5 win in Wacker Park on Thursday.
It was a great battle between three pitchers. Elmore City’s Morgan Barnes and Pauls Valley Isabelle Hicks and Madi Caldwell.
Barnes pitched all 14 innings for the Lady Badgers, giving up 5 runs, 2 earned, on 9 hits. She struck out 21 and walked only one batter.
Caldwell went 7 innings, giving up an earned run on three hits. She struck out 9 and walked 3 batters. Hicks went 7 innings, giving up six runs, 1 earned. She struck out 7 and walked 5 and hit 4 batters.
Elmore City's Emma Reams was the only batter from either team that did not strike out at least once in the game.
The game was tight until the 14th inning. Pauls Valley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Caldwell singled and scored from second on Lily Ray’s single.
ECP would tie the game in the sixth. Valerie Riddle walked, stole second, and scored on Barnes' double.
ECP took its first lead of the game in the 12th inning. Suzy Milligan walked to start the inning and would score on a two-out single by Barnes. The Lady Badgers loaded the bases with back-to-back walks, but Hicks got out of the inning with a ground ball.
PV came right back to tie the game. Ray reached on a two-base error to start things off. A wild pitch moved her to third, and she would score on a sacrifice fly by Hicks knotting the score at 2-2.
The Lady Panthers almost ended the game in the bottom of the 13th. Caldwell singled with one out to start the inning. She stole second, and an overthrow to second allowed Caldwell to take third, and tried to score on a bobble of the ball. ECP centerfield J. Milligan threw a strike to Kynlee Patterson at home, and Caldwell was called out on a close play at the plate, sending the game to the 14th inning.
A hit batter and a base-on-balls put Riddle and Barnes on at the corners for ECP to start the inning. A Pauls Valley error allowed Riddle to score as courtesy runner Jentry Patterson took third. Chapman, who had reached on the error, moved to second on a wild pitch.
Reams singled, scoring two runs. With two outs, J. Milligan reached on an error that moved Reams to third. J. Milligan would steal second, and both runners advanced on a passed ball as Reams scored, and J. Milligan moved to third. J. Milligan would score on a passed ball for the fifth run of the inning and a 7-2 lead.
Pauls Valley would put together a rally in the bottom of the inning. Stokes would double to start the rally and scored on Ray’s single. Ray would take second on the throw home and score on Hicks’ single.
Hicks moved to second on an error and scored on an error. That would be all PV could muster in the inning as the rally fell short in a 7-5 extra-inning loss.
Caldwell paced the Lady Panthers with three of the nine hits off Barnes. Ray and Hicks had two hits each, with Mati Fishback and Stokes having the other two.
Barnes led the ECP offense with three of the five hits in the game. McCaa and Reams both had singles for the other two hits.
Elmore (16-7) will be at Wayne on Monday and host Maysville in their regular season finale on Tuesday. The Lady Badgers will begin regional play on Thursday.
Pauls Valley (8-17) will host Byng on Monday and Purcell on Tuesday before heading to Dickson on Thursday, all district games.
