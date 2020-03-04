The Stratford Lady Bulldogs ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 2A Area IV Regional Tournament Finals Saturday. That buzzsaw was Kynsey Dixon and the Caddo Lady Bruins.
Dixon scored a game high 26 points including 17 in a 19-point second quarter that pushed the Lady Bruins lead from four to 17 in a 53-35 win.
Stratford never led in the game but stayed close through out the first quarter. Abbi Peoples and JimyJo Lemmings both hit 3-pointers in the first quarter and Jaedyn Getman had two baskets. A late 3-pointer by Abby Thomas pushed the Bruin lead to 14-10.
That 3-pointer started a 12-0 run as Dixon connected on seven points. Stratford got back to within 12 but a 7-2 jaunt at the end of the half pushed the Caddo lead to 33-16.
After Caddo opened up a 19-point lead early in the second half, Peoples' 3-pointer sparked a 9-3 Stratford run that cut the lead to 13. Lemmings had four points in the run.
Caddo scored the final four points of the third quarter for a 42-25 lead.
Peoples hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter but Caddo responded with four straight points. A 7-2 Stratford run cut the lead to 13 with two minutes remaining behind Abby Wood's four points.
Caddo hit 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch pushing the final margin to 53-35.
Lemmings and Peoples led the Lady Bulldogs with 9 points each. Wood added 8, Getman 7 and Laney Anderson 2.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to the Area Consolation bracket where they will face Merritt at Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 6:30 p.m on Thursday,
