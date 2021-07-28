The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers have a tough schedule ahead of them as they enter the 2021 fast-pitch season.
They start off the season August 12 with state tournament qualifier Lone Grove. They will play in several festivals and tournaments along way as they look to get into the playoffs.
The Lady Panthers district is Dickson, Lone Grove, Madill, Marlow, Plainview and Sulphur and they play each of those teams twice.
August 3rd Stratford Scrimmage H
Regular Season
August 12th Lone Grove A* 5PM V/JV
August 13th Madill H 5PM V/V
August 17th Sulphur H 5PM V/JV
August 19th Murray County Bash Davis/Sulphur TBA
August 20th Murray County Bash Davis/Sulphur TBA
August 21st Murray County Bash Davis/Sulphur TBA
August 23rd Marlow H 5PM V/JV
August 24th Dickson A 5PM V/JV
August 26th Lindsay Festival Lindsay TBA
August 27th Plainview Tournament Plainview TBA
August 28th Plainview Tournament Plainview TBA
August 30th Plainview H 5PM V/JV
September 3rd Madill JV Festival Madill TBA JV
September 4th Byng H 2PM V/JV
September 7th Sulphur A 5PM V/JV
September 9th Bethany Tournament A TBA
September 9th Lone Grove H* 5PM V/JV
September 10th Bethany Tournament A TBA
September 11th Bethany Tournament A TBA
September 13th Plainview A 5PM V/JV
September 16th Davis A 5PM V/JV
September 20th Lexington A 5PM V/JV
September 21st Marlow A 5PM V/JV
September 23rd Dickson H 5PM V/JV
September 27th Moss H 5PM V/JV
