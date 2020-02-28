Lady Panthers advance to the consolation finals

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers continued on their trek to the state tournament with a regional tournament consolation win over Poteau at North Rock Creek Friday.
The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start but finally got going in the second half rolling to a 42-36 win.
Neither team could find the bottom of the basket early in the game. Chesney Dudley got the Lady Panthers on the board first with a 3-pointer three minutes into the game. A Katlyn Davenport runner in the lane would be all that PV would score in the quarter as they grabbed a 5-4 lead after the first 8 minutes.
Annie Baker hit back-to-back baskets early in the second quarter to give Poteau their only lead of the game at 8-7.
Pauls Valley responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Emerald Veales and Jazmin Nunez. That started a 20-6 run for Pauls Valley that ended with back-to-back 3-pointers by Veales and Harlee Jones midway through the third period. The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 35-19 heading into the final quarter.
Cold shooting in the fourth quarter allowed Poteau to stay in the game. Poteau opened the fourth quarter with five straight points. Poteau trimmed the lead to single digits as Baker hit back-to-back basket with under a minute remaining.
Poteau cut the lead to six before a pair of Davenport free throws ended an 8-1 run in the final three minutes. Lexi Wood hit a shot at the buzzer for Poteau cutting the final margin to 42-36.
Davenport finished with 11 to lead the Lady Panthers. Veales added 9, Jones 7, Anna Herd 6, Dudley 6 and Nunez 3.
The Lady Panthers advance to the regional consolation finals on Saturday afternoon with an Area Tournament bid on the line.
