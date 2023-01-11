Lady Panthers come up short against Sulphur

In a back-and-forth game from the opening tip, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs edged the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers 50-45 in the consolation finals of the Charles K. Heatly Invitational on Saturday.
The largest lead by either team was three in the first half including a 25-22 lead by the Panthers at the break. The game stayed that way over the next eight minutes with Sulphur taking a 33-30 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Sulphur opened up the fourth quarter with a 9-3 run in taking a 9-point lead. Pauls Valley responded with a 12-0 run that gave them a 45-42 lead late in the game.
The Lady Panthers had an opportunity to put the game away but missed a tough shot in the lane. Sulphur responded as they regained the led and put the game away from the line for a five-point win.
Jazmin Nunez scored a game high 19 points for PV and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Hannah Raper added 9, Kadence Newsom 8, Isabella Gutierrez 3, Laney English, Jaylye Stokes and Gracie Ammons had 2 each.
Pauls Valley traveled to Davis on Tuesday to faces the Lady Wolves. They will be back in action on Friday in Pauls Valley as they host rival Lindsay.
