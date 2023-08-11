The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had their chances in Thursday's season opener at Ada.
PV rallied trimming a five-run deficit to a single run in District 4A-4 action. But the Lady Cougars took advantage of three Pauls Valley errors in the sixth to give them some breathing room in a 10-6 win.
Ada struck first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Back-to-back singles by Ariona Munoz and Rylynn Treuett got the inning started. Trenity Duvall then doubled home both runners for a 2-0 lead. Durall scored on an error giving Ada a 3-0 lead.
Pauls Valley scored their first runs of the year in the top of the fourth inning. Carter walked to start the inning and scored on Mati Fishback’s double to left-center. Fishback took third on the throw home and scored on an RBI fielders choice by Keylee Patchell cutting the Ada lead to 3-2.
The Lady Cougars responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Karsyn Woods got the inning started with a walk and moved all the way around to third on a sacrifice bunt by Makenzi Burden. Josie Morgan walked to put runners on at the corners. Morgan stole second just ahead of Abby Strong’s double that scored two runs. Munoz single scoring Strong and a single by Duvall scored Munoz for a 7-2 Ada lead.
The Lady Panthers responded in the top of the fifth. Madi Caldwell and Jaylye Stokes both singled to start the inning. Both scored on Mallory Carter’s double. Carter stole third and scored on Fishback’s groundout as PV cur the lead 7-5.
The lead was cut to 7-6 in the top of the sixth as Kennedi Rambo walked with one out. She stole second and scored on Caldwell’s single.
That would be as close as PV would get as Ada scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to give them a four-run cushion. Munoz reached on an error to start the rally. She would move around to third on a couple of passed balls and scored as Truett reached on a two-base error. Truett stole third and scored on a wild pitch. Duvall walked and she moved around the bases via a stolen base and wild pitch and then a passed ball for a 10-6 lead.
Lily Ray would single in the top of the seventh with one out but she was stranded there as Ada got out of the inning with a pair of outs.
Pauls Valley had eight hits in the game led by two hits each by Fishback and Ray. Fishback and Carter both had two RBIs.
Ada finished with six total hits, all coming from the top of the lineup. Duvall and Munoz both had two hits each and Strong and Truett both had hits.
Woods picked up the for the Lady Cougars while Caldwells took the loss in the circle for PV.
The Lady Panthers are at Konawa on Saturday morning for a 10 a.m. with the Tigers.
