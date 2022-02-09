The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers ran into two hot teams in the span of three days in Washington and Marlow. The Lady Panthers didn’t had a tough time on both Saturday and Monday losing 51-32 to Washington and 50-43 to Marlow.
WASHINGTON
The last time these to teams met Pauls Valley held on for a 47-42 win at the Panther Gymnasium. After that loss, Washington has won 10 of their last 11 including six straight games. Their only loss was to No. 4 in 6A Southmoore.
Saturday, the game was tight early on as Washington jumped out to a 5-0 lead and PV responded with five straight three by Kadence Newsom and two by Harlee Jones. Richardson scored 10 points in the quarter for Washington and helped spark a 15-3 run over the final 10 minutes of the first half to build a double-digit lead, 25-12.
The Lady Panthers cut the lead to 10 early in the second half but Washington responded with a 9-0 spurt for a 36-20 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Warriors outscored PV 15-12 in the final 8 minutes for the win.
Richardson finished with a game high 16 points. Scheffe added 13 and Lindart 11. Jazmin Nunez led the Lady Panthers with 10 points. Kyra McCurtain added 7, Harlee Jones 4, Kadence Newsom 3, Isabella Gutierrez 2, Maryssa Noel 2, Marlene Balderama 2 and Jaylye Stokes 2.
MARLOW
The No. 15 Lady Outlaws, winners of 11 of their last 13 games, used an 18-0 run over a six minute stretch at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter to blow open the game and held on late for a 50-43 win over PV.
The two teams exchanged baskets over the first six minutes of the game. Harlee Jones scored six points for PV in the opening six minutes for a 9-7 Lady Panther lead. Wade and Davis got Marlow going with back-to-back baskets leading the Outlaws to 18-straight points and a 25-9 lead. The Outlaws hit 11-of-13 shots during the decisive run.
Laney English ended the Lady Outlaw run with a basket at the 4:41 mark of the quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Nunez and Gutierrez cut the lead to 12 but a late flurry by Marlow pushed the elad to 35-19 at the break.
Pauls Valley slowly chipped away at the lead cutting four points off the lead in the third quarter and trailed 43-31 heading into the final eight minutes.
After a free throw by Marlow to start the fourth, Pauls Valley got hot as Newsom hit a free throw and Nunez followed with 8 straight points including two 3-pointer that cut the lead to four. Pauls Valley had a couple of chances to close the gap but couldn’t get a basket to fall.
Marlow sealed the game in the final minute with 6-of-8 free for a 50-40 lead. Gutierrez hit a buzzer beater at the end closing the final margin to seven.
Nunez finished with a game high 17 points. Jones added 11, Gutierrez 6, McCurtain 3, English 2, Stokes 2, Hannah Mitchell 1 and Newsom 1.
Wade led the Marlow with 16 and Davis added 12.
PV is a Lexington on Friday and is home Saturday to face Silo.
