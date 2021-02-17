Lady Panthers end streak

After a back-and-forth first half, the Pauls Valley Lady Panther caught fire with a 21-point start to the second half as they rolled to a 57-47 win ending a six-game skid.
The two teams went back and forth for mush of the first half. PV took an 11-10 lead after the first period and held a 27-22 lead at the break after a later Lady Panther run.
Pauls Valley took control to start the second half building off the second quarter surge that gave them the lead for good. Six different girls scored in a 21-point third quarter outburst.
Jazmin Nunez and Sebriana Harper scored 5 points each and Dudley and Emerald Veals had four points each as PV opened up a 48-32 lead.
Lexington outscored PV 15-9 in the final stanza cutting the final margin to 10
Nunez came up big the entire game for Pauls Valley with a game high 20 points. Dudley had 10 points, Harper 8, Veales 7, Harlee Jones 5, Jade Potts 4, Kadence Newsom 2 and Lana Rodriguez 1.
Rylee Beason led the Bulldogs with 19 points.
Pauls Valley will open up district play at No. 2 Anadarko on Tuesday at 6 p.m..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.