Lady Panthers fall at Bethel

Pauls Valley returned to the diamond Monday for a district game with the Bethel Wildcats. The Lady Panthers put five runs on the board in the opening inning but couldn't hold off the Wildcats late in a 15-10 slugfest.
The Lady Panthers batted through their lineup in the opening inning. Kadence Newsom led off the game with a single and moved to second after Caitlyn Hagood was hit with a pitch. Jaycee Green singled with one out to score Newsom.
Lana Rodriguez was then hit with a pitch to load the bases. Abby Rodriguez doubled scored C. Hagood and Green. With two outs, MiKayla Wilkerson doubled scored L. Rodriguez and A. Rodriguez for a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Bethel exploded for 8 runs. Bethel sent 13 players to the plate in the inning and the first out wasn't recorded until the 11 batter in the inning. PV got out of the inning with three straight outs as Bethel stranded runners and second and third.
PV rallied for two runs in the third cutting the deficit to one run. A. Rodriguez was hit with a pitch to start the inning. She moved to third on a double by Madilyn Hagood. Tricia Hines loaded the bases with two outs as she walked. Newsom doubled scored A. Rodriguez and M. Hagood cutting the lead to 8-7.
PV tied the game in the top of the fifth. Hines started the inning with a one-out single. She moved into scoring position with a stolen base and scored on Newsom's double tying the game at 8-8.
Bethel came to life in the bottom half of the fifth blowing the game open with five runs. Bethel sent nine batters to the plate in the inning and scored on five hits and an error in taking a 13-8 lead.
PV came back with two runs in the top of the sixth as L. Rodriguez singled and moved to third on a two-out double by Wilkerson. Both runners scored on Hines' double as PV cut the lead to 13-10.
Bethel added a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth in taking a 15-10 lead.
PV got base runners at second and third with no one out, but couldn't punch any runs across.
The Lady Panthers fell to 1-6 on the season and 1-1 in district action. They played Purcell Tuesday night in a district game and will be in the Murray County Shootout over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.