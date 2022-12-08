A five-minute lull to start the second half doomed the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers in Tuesday night road game at Lexington in a 46-36 loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Even though the Lady Panthers never led in the game, the contest was tight for three-and-a half quarters. During the scoreless stretch, the Lady Bulldogs scored 11-straight points opening up a 32-19 lead. Over the other 27 minutes PV outscored Lex 36-35.
L. Bean opened up the game for Lexington with a 3-pointer and M. Manuel followed with a short jumper as the Lady Bulldogs opened up a 5-0 lead. Isabella Gutierrez got PV on the board with a pair of free throws and a Kylie Idleman basket got PV back to within one.
The game would stay within one or two points until the start of the second quarter when Lex reeled off an 8-2 run for an eight-point advantage behind Bean's five points. PV responded with a mini run of their own cutting the lead back down to four. A basket by Lippel late in the quarter gave the Lady Bulldogs a 23-15 lead at the break.
Four different Lady Bulldogs opened up the second half with baskets. A 3-pointer by Sample got the half started and Beason followed with four straight points before back-to-back baskets by Ma. Manuel gave Lexington their largest lead of the game at 17, 32-15.
Addy Green would score back-to-back baskets for the Lady Panthers helping cut the lead to 35-20 at the end of the quarter.
Jazmine Nunez, who had been hounded by Lippel all night, scored her first basket of the night early in the fourth quarter. Nunez, the Lady Panthers leading scorer, finished with a season low six points well below her season average.
Pauls Valley made a late push behind the play of Addy Green and Hannah Raper. A 3-pointer by Raper with one-minute left was the first for Pauls Valley on the night and cut the lead to 10. Green scored five points in the quarter going 5-of-6 from the line keeping the final margin at 10.
Lippel led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points including 5-of-10 from the line. Beason addded 10 going 8-of-12 from the line, Sample 6, Bean 5, Ma Manuel 5, Dickinson 2 and M Manuel 2. Lexington finished the night going 17-of-34 from the line.
Green and Raper led the Lady Panthers with 9 each. Nunez added 6, Idleman 6, Gracie Ammons 4 and Gutierrez 2. PV finished 12-of-20 from the line.
Pauls Valley opened up play today in the Vinita Big Dawg Shootout. The Lady Panthers play Jay at 4 p.m.
