The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers ended their 3-game road trip to start the season with a 16-1 loss at Plainview in 4A-4 District Action on Monday.
Pauls Valley managed two hits in the game against a masterful pitching performance by Landree Upshaw. Upshaw pitched a complete game giving up a run on the two hits singles by Lily Ray and Mallory Carter. She walked two, hit one batter and finished with seven strikeouts including striking out the side to end the game.
Plainview batted around to start the game scoring five runs on five hits.
The Lady Panthers responded with a run in the top of the second. Mati Fishback was hit with a one-out pitch to start the inning and scored from first on Ray’s single up the right-field line.
Plainview would bat around in the bottom of the second this time scoring six runs on four hits and a wol for an 11-1 lead.
Carter’s single in the fourth and a Plainview error on Fishback’s infield ground put runners on at the corners for PV. Plainview would get out of the inning without any damage being done.
The Indians put the game on ice in the bottom of the fourth. Plainview batted around again in the inning scoring five runs on three runs and three PV errors for a 16-1 lead and run rule win.
Isabelle Hicks and Madi Caldwell worked in the circle for the Lady Panthers. Plainview had 12 hits off the duo of Lady Panthers. They combined to walk three and hit one batter and finished with one strikeout in four innings of work.
Brooklyn Charnock led the Plainview offense going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Rile Lee, Kamery Martin, Upshaw and Ally Brown all finished with two hits.
Pauls Valley was at home Tuesday for their home opener with Madill in 4A-4 action.
PV opens play in the Stratford Tournament on Thursday with pool play games with Seminole and Wayne at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. PV will then advance to a single elimination tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.