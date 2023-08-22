Pauls Valley jumped to an early 4-0 lead in Monday’s 4A-4 district matchup with Sulphur. The Lady Bulldogs scored five runs in the fourth and added six more in the sixth to pull away for a 12-4 win at the Wacker Park Softball Field.
After going in order in the first, Jaylye Stokes doubled down the third-base line to start the second to get the Lady Panther rally going. Mati Fishback singled scoring Stokes.
Lily Ray and Isabelle Hicks both reached on errors to load the bases, all with no one out. Back-to-back fielder’s choices got Fishback and Ray on force plays at home. Kennedi Rambo then doubled scoring Hicks and Keylee Patchell for a 3-0 lead.
Mallory Carter started the third by reaching on an error. Stokes was hit with a pitch to put runners at first and second. Fishback’s bunt moved Carter and Stokes into scoring position. Ray flied out to left field scoring Carter on a sac-fly for a 4-0 lead.
Pauls Valley would get only two base runners on over the next four innings. A sixth-inning single by Hicks and Jaida Seabolt followed with a walk but that’s all PV could muster against Sulphur’s Ruth.
Madi Caldwell only faced 10 batters in the first three innings giving up only a single to start the second.
Sulphur came to life and took the lead in the top of the fourth. Norman singled and scored on an outfield error on Patrick’s hit. After a ground out, Reid laced a shot to left center and she was able not only clear the bases, but she touched them all with an inside-the-park home run. Atkinson followed with a triple s on an error giving Sulphur a 5-4 lead.
In the sixth, Sulphur took advantage of three PV errors and three base hits scoring six runs in giving the Lady Bulldogs an 11-4 lead. Sanford’s single scored two runs to highlight the inning for the Lady Bulldogs.
Sulphur added a run in the seventh as Atkinson walked and would later score on a single by Norman for a 12-4 lead and win.
Pauls Valley was at Byng Tuesday for another 4A-4 district matchup. They will be in Lindsay starting Thursday for the Leopardette Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.