Kyra McCurtain's 3-pointer at the end of the game was on line and looked like it was going into the basket in Tuesday's thriller in Marlow. The shot hit the rim and bounced off as the Marlow Lady Outlaws held on for a 39-37 win over the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers, it was the season opener for both squads.
With less 10 seconds left in the game, Pauls Valley head coach Jason Schroeder called a timeout to draw up a last second play. Jazmin Nunez took the ball and drove down the middle of the lane. She seen a wide open McCurtain in the corner and passed her the ball.
McCurtain got a clean shot up as Marlow's Whitney Wade recovered and flew past her. The shot narrowly missed and Marlow grabbed the rebound with 4-tenths of a second remaining for the Lady Outlaws sixth straight win over PV.
The game was back-and-forth from the onset with 13 lead changes and four ties.
It was slow going early on as the two teams felt each other out. Pauls Valley grabbed the first lead of the game on a Kylie Idleman free throw. McCurtain nailed Pauls Valley first field goal of the game a 3-pointer as PV took a 5-2 lead. Erin Doughty scored two baskets late in the quarter to give Marlow an 8-7 lead.
The Lady Panthers found some rhythm in the second quarter with an 11-3 run that gave them the largest lead of the game at seven. McCuratin had two 3-pointers in the run and Nunez hit her first basket of the season, a 3-pointer for an 18-11 lead.
Marlow would respond with a 9-0 run of their own behind seven points from Kently Davis to regain the lead. Nunez hit a lay late in the half to tie the game at 20 going into the break.
Marlow started the second half like they finished the first scoring six straight points. Pauls Valley went five minutes without a basket before Jaylye Stokes hit a short jumper and McCurtain hit her fourth 3-pointer of the night cutting the lead to one. PV tied the game at 26 off a Hannah Raper free throw but a late basket by the Lady Outlaws gave them a 28-26 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.
Nunez gave Pauls Valley the lead back to start the fourth quarter but Marlow would respond with six straight points to regain the led for good. Kindall Kizarr hit a big 3-pointer in the run.
Nunez had all six points in a 6-2 run that cut the Marlow lead to 38-37 with under a minute to go. Marlow had an opportunity to put the game away from the line but only hit 1-of-7 in the final 90 seconds. They finished 5-of-16 from the line while PV was 3-of-7.
The Lady Panthers had a couple of chances in the final 30 seconds but couldn't get a shot to fall in a two-point loss.
Nunez finished with a team high 16 points including two 3-pointers. McCurtain finished with 12, four 3-pointers. Idleman finished with five and Raper and Stokes two each. Davis led the home team with 16.
Pauls Valley host Bridge Creek Friday night in the Lady Panthers season opener.
