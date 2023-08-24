The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers and Byng Lady Pirates battled for seven innings Tuesday in a 4A-4 dual on the diamond. The pitchers stole the show in a tight game with Byng edging out PV 2-1.
Byng’s Piper Presley and Hannah Wort allowed 1 run over seven innings on five hits, all off Presley in the first three innings. The Lady Pirate duo combined to strike out five and walk two. Pauls Valley’s Madi Caldwell and Isabelle Hicks were just as impressive allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings off of four hits. The PV duo combined to strike out four and walk only one.
Byng scored both of their runs in the second inning. McKenzie Alford led off the inning with a base hit to center field and promptly stole second and third base. Chloe Gaines reached on an error off her bunt to put runners at the corners. Alford sped home on a groundout by Piper Presley to give Byng a 1-0 lead. Gaines moved to third on the play.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz then laid down a nice sacrifice bunt that drove in what turned out to be the winning run.
Pauls Valley responded in the top of the second with their only run of the game. Lily Ray singled and scored as Hicks ripped a shot to center field and raced around to third, where she was stranded.
After a single and walk in the third inning for Pauls Valley, Presley and Wort retired the next 14 Lady Panther batters to end the game. Hicks found her groove from the fifth inning on, striking out four of the seven batters she faced.
Alford led the Lady Pirates with two hits. Hicks paced PV with a triple and Kennedi Rambo, Caldwell, Mallory Carter and Ray had singles.
Pauls Valley is playing in the Lindsay Tournament today, Friday and Saturday. They will be at Purcell on Monday before returning home to face Dickson on Tuesday.
