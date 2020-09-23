Pauls Valley Lady Panther Laney English broke up a no hit bid by Tecumseh's Serenity Jacoway with a bunt single in the sixth inning and later scored to end the shut out in a 16-1 loss to the Savages Monday.
English led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a bunt on the left side of the infield and beat out the throw for the hit. She then stole second and moved to third on Maison Sissney's ground out. English would scored on Madi Caldwell's ground for the Lady Panthers only run of the inning.
Jacoway faced 19 batters in six innings of work for Tecumseh. She struck out three but got 11 ground outs on the evening.
Carlie Vestle was in the circle for the Lady Panthers. She gave up 16 runs, 7 earned, on 18 hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out five. Jaycee Green threw one-third of an inning in relief. The Lady Panthers committed four costly errors in the game.
The Tecumseh bats were hot as they pounded out 18 hits, 10 of those went for extra bases, while scoring 16 runs. Katelyn Fleming went 4-of-5 with 4 RBIs to lead the Tecumseh offense. Harley Strum and Emily Bingham both went 3-for-4 in the game and both hit home runs. Bristin Hayes also had three hits for the Savages and Ayzia Shirley added two hits.
Pauls Valley looked to regroup last night at Seminole. They will be back at home on Thursday as they host Harrah.
