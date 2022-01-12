The Marlow Lady Outlaws used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to build a double digit lead against the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers on Monday in a make-up game. That run along with a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter lifted the Outlaws to a 48-31 win over the Pauls Valley.
With the score tied a two early, Marlow took the lead for good with six straight points. PV closed the gap to two after Jazmin Nunez hit a 3-point later in the quarter. Doughty hit a shot in the closing seconds to give the Outlaws a 12-8 advantage.
Pauls Valley would get as close a three pointers in the first five minutes of the second quarter. Marlow closed the half with nine straight points in a 9-3 run and a 25-16 lead.
The Outlaws extended their run over the first couple of minutes of the second half pushing out to a 30-17 lead. A 7-2 run by the Lady Panthers closed the gap to 32-24 late in the third quarter but trailed by 10 heading into the final quarter.
Pauls Valley trailed by only 11 three minutes into the fourth quarter but nine straight points by Marlow gave them a 48-28 lead. Marlana Balderama hit a traditional 3-point play late to cutting the final margin to 17.
Harlee Jones led the Lady Panther with 8 points. Nunez added 6, Harper 4, Balderama 3, Newsom 3, McCurtain 3 and Raper 2.
Wade led all scorers with 18 points for Marlow. Davis added 10, Doughty 6, Diva Hunt 4, Kizarr 3, Haile 2.
Pauls Valley hosted No. 7 Washington on Tuesday night and hosted rival No. 17 Lindsay on Friday night.
